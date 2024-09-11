Bank Alarm Sparks Night Scare In UP, Cops Find All Well, Rats Are Suspects

The incident was reported at the Shahabad branch of Aryavart Bank in UP's Hardoi

The burglary alarm at a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi went off late last night, sparking panic and drawing a large posse of police personnel. On searching the bank, however, nothing was found amiss. The bank's staff now suspect rats could have activated motion sensors installed on the premises and set off the alarm.

The incident was reported at the Shahabad branch of Aryavart Bank, a regional rural bank sponsored by Bank of India. Around 1.30 am last night, the bank's theft alarm went off. Cops in the nearby police station swung into action and a huge force reached the bank. Visuals from the spot showed at least three police SUVs at the spot.

On finding no sign of a break-in, the cops called the bank's cashier. The premises were opened and checked closely. After finding nothing amiss, the cops returned with relief. The bank's staff now suspect that rats may have activated motion sensors, leading to the burglary scare.

"Around 1.30 am, the alarm went off. Our staff and the police force reached here at once. Sometimes rats activate motion sensors and the alarm is activated. The police and bank staff have checked the premises. Everything is fine. There is no problem at the bank," said branch manager Nitish Kurkrari.

With inputs from Mohd Asif