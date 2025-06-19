Advertisement
UP Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After Catching Her With Lover

The woman severely injured and bleeding, was rushed to a hospital, while the accused husband has been taken into custody, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After Catching Her With Lover
The incident took place when the woman had gone to meet her lover.
  • A man allegedly bit off his wife's nose after catching her with her lover
  • The 25-year-old woman was severely injured and taken to hospital for treatment
  • The husband followed his wife to her lover's house in the same village
Hardoi (UP):

A man allegedly bit off his wife's nose on Wednesday after catching her with lover in a village here, police said.

The woman, 25, severely injured and bleeding, was rushed to a hospital, while the accused husband has been taken into custody, they said.

The incident took place when the woman had gone to meet her lover, a resident of the same village. Her husband, Ram Khilawan, followed her to the man's house. A heated argument ensued between the couple, during which Khilwan allegedly bit off his wife's nose in front of her lover, police said.

Hearing the woman's cries and seeing her bleeding profusely, locals and family members rushed to the scene and the police were informed.

Hariyawan police reached the spot and took the injured woman to Hardoi Medical College. Given the severity of her condition, doctors referred her to a medical facility in Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Additional SP Narendra Kumar said that the husband has been detained and is being interrogated. "Legal action is underway, and the case is being investigated from all angles," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

