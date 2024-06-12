8 Of A Family Die As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP's Hardoi

Police said that the officials were examining the cause of the accident.

Eight members of a family died while one was seriously injured after a truck carrying sand overturned and fell on them in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

The accident happened late on Tuesday night.

An entire family living by the roadside got buried under the sand that was spilled over after the truck overturned.

By the time the sand and truck were removed, and the people buried under it were taken out, eight people including four children had died.

M.P. Singh, District Magistrate, Hardoi said, "The truck was en route to Hardoi after mining sand from the banks of Ganga. Due to excess sand, it overturned at the turn and this accident took place. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and somehow retrieved the people buried under the truck, but everyone except a girl had died".

"At first, no one realised for a long time, but then it was known that one of Balla's family lived there. Immediately the police were informed and the work of removing the sand was started. When the truck was removed by a JCB machine and the sand was cleared, Balla, 45, his wife Mundi, 42, daughter Sunaina, 5, daughter Lalla, 4, daughter Buddhu, 4, besides his son-in-law Karan, 25, his wife Hero, 22, and their son Komal, 5, had died while daughter Bittu, 4, was injured. All the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck driver has been arrested,” the District Magistrate said.

He further said that the officials were examining the cause of the accident.

