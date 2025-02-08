Video: Speeding Car Crashes Into Parked Hyundai i10 In UP, Sends It Flying

The time was 2:16 am, and the eerie silence of the night was broken when a speeding car rammed into a Hyundai i10 parked on the side of the road. The incident occurred yesterday in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and the crash was captured on CCTV.

The speeding red car first drifted before changing its direction toward the left. The parked car was hit from behind and the impact was so powerful that for a few seconds, it jumped in the air before crashing away.

The Hyundai i10 was out of the video's frame and the driver of the red car got down from the vehicle, unhurt, and started searching for something in his car. He shuts the car's door and then brushes his hair before walking toward the other side of the vehicle.

The crash occurred on Dharamshala Road in the Kotwali area of Hardoi.