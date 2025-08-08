86 Booked For 'Fake Appointment' To 42 School Teacher Posts In UP's Mau

A case has been registered against 86 people in Mau, Uttar Pradesh for alleged fake appointments of 42 teachers in government-aided schools run by the social welfare department of the state, officials said on Friday.

This includes three former district social welfare officers of Mau, the then Basic Education officer of the district and four Block Education officers, supervisors/desk assistants of the department, 42 teachers and 19 managers of aided primary schools.

Salaries of the 42 teachers have been stopped following the investigation, officials said.

Based on a complaint by Mau's social welfare officer Rashmi Mishra, an FIR was registered on August 5, police said.

The FIR was lodged on instructions of the Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare following an investigation report that was filed on June 25.

SHO of Kotwali police station of Mau Anil Kumar Singh on Friday said police are investigating the case further.

Mishra told PTI that after 2014, 70 teachers have been appointed in Mau in schools funded by the social welfare department and run by private management systems. A probe has revealed that 42 newly-appointed teachers were appointed on the basis of fabricated documents.

Fake approval letters were used for appointment and payment of salary, she said, adding that investigation of other appointments is still going on.

