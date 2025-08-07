Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares 5 Variations Of Push-ups For Strength & Confidence

A celebrity fitness trainer has posted five effective push-up variations to help people boost their endurance, core stability and upper body strength. Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with Bollywood bigwigs such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, has a five-step guide to work on the core, triceps, shoulders, and chest. “Let's take it step-by-step. 5 variations to build strength, form & confidence,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The first is the wall push-up, an easy upper body workout for beginners. It tones the arms, shoulders, and chest. The exercise is ideal for people who are just starting in fitness, healing from an injury, or seeking a less strenuous option to traditional push-ups. The second step is the incline push-up on knees, an easy upper body workout for chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. It is not as strenuous as a standard push-up. The third is the knee push-up, an advanced version of the incline push-up on knees. A beginner-friendly form of the normal push-up, it is often referred to as a modified push-up or half push-up. It makes it easier to develop upper-body strength while keeping proper form by lowering the amount of body weight you must lift. Next is the incline push-up, an easier version of the standard push-up that works the triceps, shoulders, and upper chest. Beginners or anyone wishing to ease shoulder or wrist strain will find it beneficial. Finally, the push-up! Push-ups include using the arms to raise and lower the body while maintaining a straight body from head to heels. It is an essential part of strength training.

One should choose a version based on their skill level and work steadily to advance. “Start small. Stay consistent. Watch yourself level up!” Yasmin Karachiwala advises in the caption.

Ms Karachiwala keeps up her goal of making fitness enjoyable, approachable, and efficient. Earlier, she offered a short and efficient routine for hectic days that just requires a pair of dumbbells. She demonstrated a 4-step dumbbell exercise that works your shoulders from the front, side, and back.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.