How To Stay Active During Ramadan? Celebrity Fitness Trainer Explains

With Ramadan in full swing, Muslims around the world are observing rozas (fasts). While fasting holds deep religious significance, going without food for hours can leave you feeling low on energy. So, how do you stay active during this time? Don't worry – celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has got you covered. In her latest Instagram post, Yasmin shared her “secret to working out during Ramadan,” something she has been practising for the last 30 years.

According to Yasmin Karachiwala, here is the best way to stay fit while fasting:

1. Pilates or yoga can be done anytime during the day.

2. Cardio is best just before iftar (the meal after sunset).

3. Strength or functional training works best one to two hours after iftar

In her caption, Yasmin Karachiwala writes, “The key to staying active during Ramadan? Tune into your energy. I pick one workout a day, making sure it complements my fast instead of exhausting me. Small steps, big impact!”

Yasmin Karachiwala never misses a chance to share helpful fitness tips with her Instagram followers. A few days ago, she posted a video talking about five Pilates exercises that can help release stress. She captioned it, "Feeling tense? This Pilates flow will help!"

In the video, Yasmin says, "Today, I wanna share 5 pilates exercises that are amazing to release stress." She then demonstrates a simple yet effective routine designed to relax the body, improve flexibility and bring a sense of calm.

Yasmin Karachiwala explains that doing exercises like the articulated bridge, seated spine twist, rolling like a ball, mermaid, and swan – each repeated multiple times – can help reduce tension and make you feel lighter. These moves are easy to follow and can work wonders in relieving stress!

