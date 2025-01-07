UP Woman, 36, Elopes With Beggar, Leaves Husband, Six Children

A 36-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has allegedly abandoned her husband and six children and eloped with a beggar. The husband, Raju, has filed a police complaint under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that relates to abducting a woman. Police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

In his complaint, 45-year-old Raju has said he lives in Hardoi's Harpalpur area with his wife Rajeshwari and their six children. Forty-five-year-old Nanhe Pandit, he has said, would sometimes come to the neighbourhood to beg. Nanhe Pandit would often chat with Rajeshwari and they also spoke over the phone, he has said.

"Around 2 pm on January 3, my wife Rajeshwari told our daughter Khushboo that she was going to the market to buy clothes and vegetables. When she did not return, I looked for her everywhere, but could not find her. My wife left home with the money I made by selling a buffalo. I suspect that Nanhe Pandit has taken her with him," Raju has said in his complaint, seeking police action.

Police have said they are now looking for Nanhe Pandit.

The FIR has been registered under Section 87 of BNS. "Whoever kidnaps or abducts any woman with intent that she may be compelled, or knowing it to be likely that she will be compelled, to marry any person against her will, or in order that she may be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, or knowing it to be likely that she will be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine," the law states.

It adds, "... whoever, by means of criminal intimidation as defined in this Sanhita or of abuse of authority or any other method of compulsion, induces any woman to go from any place with intent that she may be, or knowing that it is likely that she will be, forced or seduced to illicit intercourse with another person shall also be punishable as aforesaid," it adds.

Inputs from Mohd Asif