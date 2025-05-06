CBSE Board Result LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students in the coming days. While the official result date has not been confirmed, trends from previous years suggest a likely release in mid-May. This year, the exams were held from February 15 to April 4.

As per previous trends, the results are expected to be out by May. In 2024, the board had announced the results on May 13. In 2023, it was announced on May 12 while in 2022, CBSE announced the results on July 22.

Once declared, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

CBSE Board Result LIVE: Official Websites To Check Results

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in



CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How To Check