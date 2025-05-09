CBSE Board 10th 12th Result 2025: Know Passing Marks, Grading System

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Official announcements will be made on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Results are expected to be released between May 9 and 20, 2025. A revised Relative Grading system will be implemented starting this year.

CBSE Board Result 2025: The buzz around the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results continues unabated, amid a flurry of fake letters and claims circulating widely on social media. The date and time of the result declaration will be shared on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in, soon. Once released, students will be able to check their marks on the result portals - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

CBSE Result 2025: Date and Time

Although CBSE has not announced the exact date and time for the declaration of results, past trends suggest the board is likely to release them between May 9 and 20. Updates regarding the result will be shared on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The board has been urging students to refrain from believing fake news and to rely only on official sources.

CBSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Students who narrowly miss the minimum passing mark by one or two points may be awarded grace marks.

CBSE Exam 2025: Revised Grading System

Starting with the 2024-25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a 'Relative Grading' system aimed at reducing academic pressure and unhealthy competition among students.

Unlike the traditional method, where grades were assigned based on fixed mark ranges (e.g., 91-100 for A1, 81-90 for A2), the new system evaluates students relative to their peers. Grades are now determined by a student's position within a performance group, which can vary for each subject depending on the number of students who clear it.

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted between February 15 and April 4. The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.