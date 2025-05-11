CBSE Recruitment Exam April 2025 Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

CBSE Recruitment Exam April 2025 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the 2025 recruitment examinations held on April 20. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website - cbse.gov.in - and logging in with their credentials.

Earlier, on April 29, the board had released the candidates' OMR answer sheets along with the official answer key. It also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the answers until May 2. A fee of Rs 1,000 per question was applicable and had to be paid via credit or debit card.

The CBSE had conducted the written test for Group B and Group C posts through an official notification. According to the board, the recruitment exam for the posts of Superintendent (Group B) and Junior Assistant (Group C) was held on April 20.

The recruitment exam was conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. It was held in two shifts - morning and afternoon - and was bilingual, with questions available in both Hindi and English.

CBSE also clarified that the Tier-1 exam for the post of Superintendent was only meant for screening candidates for the Tier-2 exam. Hence, Tier-1 scores would not carry any weightage in the final selection process.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 212 vacancies - 142 for the post of Superintendent and 70 for Junior Assistant.