Noida Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Harassed Her With Multiple Texts: "Creepy"

A woman in Noida shared a disturbing experience on Reddit after booking a Rapido bike ride, where the driver sent her unwanted messages after the trip. In the post, the woman said she booked a Rapido bike to DLF Mall from Sector 18, expecting a safe ride based on her past experiences with the platform. However, the rider began sending her unwanted messages after dropping her off, begging her not to report him to the company. The woman shared screenshots of the messages, which have since gone viral.

"Pretty simple post, as the title suggests, I booked a Rapido bike yesterday to go to DLF Mall from Sector-18 market. It was in the afternoon, and I could not find many autos nearby. The waiting time for a cab was over 8 minutes, so I thought I'd book a ride with Rapido and get to the mall quickly. After all, I had already travelled previously with Rapido a couple of times and it seemed like a safe and quick option to get me out of this scorching heat," the woman wrote.

"Reached DLF Mall, paid the driver, and that should have been it, but somehow this guy ended up getting my number, and he texted me on WhatsApp. I never gave him my number. I have no clue how he ended up getting it. Creepy as fuck," she added.

See the post here:



The Reddit post sparked a discussion among users, with many sharing their own experiences and concerns about passenger safety, particularly for women using ride-hailing services like Rapido.

One user wrote, "Maybe you paid him by upi (gpay or phonepe) and your number is mentioned in your upi id..as people didn't notice this but it's available there."

Another commented, "What the hell ....launch a complaint against him in Rapido and inform them the complete scenario."

A third said, "Just booked Rapido and got a call from the rider from his personal number on my number. He explained a small trick of clicking cancel in Rapido call which then reveals the number of customer. If you want I can give you my Rapido driver's personal number and you can call him to confirm."

A fourth added, "This is why some many girls including me have constant bitch face and are rude to all guys. God forbid you're nice to someone, sar pe chadh jaate hain."