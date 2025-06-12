"No Help, No Empathy": Ola Faces Backlash After Noida Woman's Bike Accident

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Ola is facing backlash after a woman suffered a severe arm fracture from a bike ride.

Siddhi Vijayvargia's injury occurred due to alleged negligent driving by the Ola rider on April 22.

Her colleague, Pratyush Singh, criticized Ola for failing to provide accountability and support. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Ola, a popular ride-hailing platform, is facing intense backlash online after a disturbing incident involving one of its bike rides. Siddhi Vijayvargia, a Noida-based woman, allegedly suffered a major fracture in her left arm due to negligent driving by the rider on April 22. The incident was highlighted by Pratyush Singh, a Senior Brand Manager at DigiWhistle and a colleague of Ms Vijayvargia, through a LinkedIn post. Mr Singh shared photos and screenshots of the ride, accusing Ola of lacking accountability and sparking widespread outrage.

"My colleague Siddhi Vijayvargia recently went through something no one should. She met with a serious accident while riding an OLA Bike, due to negligent driving by the rider. The result? A major fracture in her left arm, multiple surgeries, over ₹3 lakhs in medical expenses. All of this, because of someone else's recklessness," he wrote in the post.

Pratyush Singh alleged that Ola failed to take action despite promises of help, instead responding with delays, ignorance, and vague responses over several months. He criticised the company for lacking concrete support, empathy, and accountability. Mr Singh also questioned Ola's lack of support, tagging the company and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, and emphasising that the issue goes beyond financial compensation. He highlighted that Siddhi, who trusted Ola's platform, is now struggling to receive basic support, transparency, and compensation after the incident disrupted her life.

"This isn't just about money, this is about basic human decency. When someone places trust in your platform, and that trust is shattered, the least you can do is stand by them when things go wrong. Ola, & Bhavish Aggarwal, is this how you treat victims of your riders' negligence? Where's the support? Where's the responsibility? Siddhi didn't ask for this trauma. She didn't expect her life to come to a halt. And now she's forced to fight for what should've been automatically extended to her - support, care, and rightful reimbursement," he added.

Reacting to the LinkedIn post, Ola Cabs Support wrote, “We want to ensure that this matter is properly addressed and we empathise with how distressing it may have been for you.vWe are actively working on the details you have provided and will connect with you at the earliest. Your patience is deeply appreciated."

Mr Singh wasn't satisfied with Ola's response, calling it a template reply and urging the company to take concrete and prompt action rather than just providing lip service.

The incident has once again raised concerns about safety and accountability in app-based bike rides.