Greater Noida Woman's Account Displays 36-Digit Balance After Death, Probe On

A bizarre incident from Dankaur in Greater Noida has caught public attention after a local youth discovered an astronomical amount, reportedly in billions, credited to his late mother's bank account.

The account belonged to Gayatri Devi, who passed away four months ago. Her son, Dilip Singh, recently checked the balance and was left stunned by what he saw: an amount so large (a 36-digit figure) that even a calculator failed to compute it.

Before Dilip could attempt any transaction, the bank account was promptly frozen. Bank officials and police have launched a joint investigation to determine whether the amount was genuinely deposited or if it was a technical error or a fraudulent message.

Dilip and his brother, both of whom lost their parents, currently live with their grandmother and are struggling financially. The news of the massive sum in his mother's account quickly spread through the village, drawing a crowd outside their modest home.

The news went viral after several social media posts shared a screenshot allegedly showing an astronomical balance of Rs 1 billion 13 million 55 thousand crore in the bank account of a deceased woman from Greater Noida.

Her son, Dilip, was overwhelmed by the sudden flood of attention, with calls pouring in from friends, relatives, and neighbors. Unable to handle the constant scrutiny, he eventually turned off his phone to avoid the chaos.

Authorities are now verifying whether any actual funds were deposited or if the message was a digital glitch. The case has raised serious questions about banking systems and account security. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.