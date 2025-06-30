Dangerous Stunt Outside UP College Goes Viral, Car Owners Fined Rs 1.2 Lakh

A video of two cars performing dangerous stunts outside a college in Greater Noida has gone viral on social media. The clip shows high-speed driving, reckless overtaking, and life-threatening stunts carried out by young drivers in a Brezza and a Baleno.

In the viral video, the driver of the Brezza is seen overtaking at high speed and then abruptly applying brakes outside the college in Knowledge Park. A man leans out of the window, waving his hands. In the Baleno, another man is spotted extending a stick out of the window and swinging it dangerously as the car speeds along the road.

The video was reportedly uploaded on Instagram as a reel, complete with loud background music and a popular track to boost its viral reach. After the video surfaced online, the traffic police swiftly took action. A fine of Rs 63,500 was issued against the Baleno owner and Rs 57,500 against the Brezza, totalling Rs 1,21,000.

The e-challans include multiple violations such as:

Dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act

Unauthorised racing and stunts in a public area

Violation of traffic rules

Driving without seat belts

Disobeying police directives

Traffic Police Statement

Taking cognisance of the complaint, appropriate challan action was taken against both vehicles as per the rules, said the Noida Traffic Police.

Despite repeated efforts by authorities, many continue to engage in risky stunts on public roads. The police have urged young drivers to refrain from such acts that endanger not only their lives but also the safety of others on the road.

"Streets are not racetracks. Performing stunts on public roads is reckless and illegal," Noida Traffic Police have recently said.