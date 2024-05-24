Video: Noida Man's Bizarre 'Stunts' In SUV Involve Scaring College Students

Those terrified by his acts included college-going men and women.

A 25-year-old Delhi resident, accused of endangering the safety of pedestrians by allegedly driving his SUV recklessly on a street here, was arrested on Friday, police said.

Prince Mavi has been booked for violation of road traffic rules and fined Rs 35,000 as a penalty, they said.

In videos that surfaced on social media, he is seen driving an SUV on a street near Amity University and braking close to pedestrians, leaving them terrified. Those terrified by his acts included college-going men and women, it was seen in the videos.

"On Friday, a viral video on social media came to the notice in which a Mahindra Thar registered in Haryana was seen dangerously performing stunts, putting the lives of people in danger on the road of a private university in Sector-125, Noida," a police spokesperson said.

"Based on the video, an FIR was registered at the local Sector-126 police station and an investigation was launched, after which the driver of the car, accused Prince Mavi, son of Pitambar Mavi, resident of Hari Nagar Extension Part-2 in Delhi, was arrested," the official said.

The vehicle has been impounded, police said.

Separately, the traffic police said it has slapped challans totalling Rs 35,000 on Mavi for flouting multiple rules of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Use of tinted glasses, faulty number plates (which had casteist mentions on them), dangerous driving, and violation of prescribed levels of air pollution, were among the violations, police said.

