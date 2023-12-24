Video: Men Perform Dangerous Car Stunt In Busy Noida Market, Arrested

The post was shared by several users who complained to the Greater Noida Police.

A video showing a car performing a dangerous stunt in a market in Greater Noida has gone viral on social media, prompting action from the police. The 11-second clip shows a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a motorbike dangerously circling in the Alpha 2 main market with several people and local vendors standing nearby. Interestingly, the white car is seen without the number plate. The post was shared by several users on X (formerly Twitter) who complained to the Greater Noida Police.

While sharing the post, a user wrote, "In the market of Sector Alpha 2, car riders were seen doing stunts with their cars in the middle of the market, people shopping in the nearby market got scared, motorcycle and car riders create ruckus every day. PS-Beta 2." He also tagged the official handles of Noida Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida.



Watch the video:

The official X handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar took note of the same and stated that two people have been arrested. Further, they added that the vehicles have also been seized. "In this case, necessary action is being taken by Police Station Beta-2 by arresting two accused who did stunts with a motorcycle and a Swift car in the market and both the vehicles have been seized by the police," the police department said on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, in July, a video surfaced on social media, showing two men drinking alcohol while sitting on a moving car's roof in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. After several Twitter users shared the video and urged authorities to take action, the three men, including the person who was driving the car were arrested. In the video shared by a Twitter user, both men could be seen drinking on top of a black-coloured car that was moving on the road. They were also spotted carelessly discarding the used cans on the road, shouting and waving to passersby.

Reacting to the video, Ghaziabad police informed that their vehicle had been seized and a fine of Rs 10,000 had been imposed on the men. ACP Kavi Nagar, and Abhishek Srivastava also said that the three accused have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.