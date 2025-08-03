Dog Bites Spike In Noida, Health Department Flags 34 Danger Zones

The health department has flagged 34 hotspots for dog bites across Uttar Pradesh's Noida district. According to official figures, 69,188 dog bite cases were reported between January and May this year.

The hotspots were identified based on the number of anti-rabies vaccines administered in the region, as per a report in The Times Of India. A detailed list is expected to be displayed at all primary health centres soon.

Dog Bite Hotspots In Noida

The areas identified as high-risk include:

Noida sectors 130, 110, 45, 5

Khoda, Nangli Vazidpur, Haldoni, Nangala Charandas, Dujana, Achchheja, Palwari

Sadarpur, Barola, Harola (Sector 5), JJ Colony in Sector 8 and 9

Thora (Jewar), Patwadi, Chaprola, Mirjapur

Omicron sectors 1, 2, 3

Atta Fatehpur, Jalpura, Kherli Hafizpur, Usmanpur, Canarsi

Mohalla-Traders, Jahangirpur, Rabupura, Faleda, and Torah

Mostly located in Bhangel, Bisrakh, and Dankaur blocks, these areas have seen a sharp rise in stray dog activity.

In March alone, 11,599 people were bitten by strays. January and February recorded 9,383 and 10,174 cases, respectively.

Dr Tikam Singh, Noida's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, urged residents to stay cautious around strays and seek immediate treatment in case of a bite.

This week, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of a TOI report talking about the growing menace of stray dogs in Delhi. The report mentioned the death of a six-year-old girl from rabies, and another severe attack on a four-year-old boy.

The court has asked for the report to be treated as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and placed before the Chief Justice for further directions.

In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced a sterilisation and immunisation campaign targeting 70%-80% of stray dogs in 12 assembly constituencies. Plans are underway to set up 20 new dog shelters across the city.

The last official count (2022-23) placed Delhi's stray dog population at nearly 10 lakh. At Safdarjung Hospital alone, 91,009 dog bite cases have been registered this year, averaging 249 cases per day.

Officials have stressed on the importance of timely rabies vaccination, especially when a dog's saliva contacts broken skin or mucous membranes. In more serious cases, Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) is given along with the anti-rabies vaccine.

About 44,520 animal bite incidents were reported in the district this year, including 2,193 monkey bites (844 in March alone) and 697 cat bites.