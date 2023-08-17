Video: Man Performs Stunt On Car Roof In Noida, Owner Fined Rs 26,000

The Noida traffic police has also charged him for using a tinted glass. (Representational Pic)

The Noida traffic police has issued a challan of Rs 26,000 against a car owner after a video showed a man lying on the roof of the moving vehicle and performing stunt. The incident took place in Noida's Sector 18 and the car, Maruti Swift, had a Delhi registration number. Video of the dangerous act was circulated widely on social media after which the Noida traffic police took cognisance and posted a picture of the challan. It also showed the name of the car owner as Mahesh Pal.

In the video, a man in yellow t-shirt is seen lying on the roof of the white Swift, which is being driven by another person.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 26000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/rWERrY3NCT — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 16, 2023

In the 20-second clip, the car is seen overtaking other vehicles and swerving from left to right. Passers-by look shocked by seeing the man holding onto the car's roof.

Users who posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter, tagged Noida traffic police officials and demanded strict action against the vehicle owner.

One of them said the car should be seized.

Responding to the viral video, the Noida traffic police said that the car owner, a resident of Delhi, has been charged under a number of sections, including those of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

The traffic police has also charged him for using a tinted glass.

The combined fine for all the violations has been mentioned as Rs 26,000.

The traffic police launches several campaigns from time-to-time to teach people about the need to follow traffic rules. They have also been strict in taking action against violators.