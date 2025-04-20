Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Woman Goes To Parlour To Get Eyebrows Done, Husband Arrives, Cuts Her Braid

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was arrested after he allegedly cut his wife's braid while she was at a beauty parlour.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Woman Goes To Parlour To Get Eyebrows Done, Husband Arrives, Cuts Her Braid
The woman's father filed a dowry harassment complaint after the incident against her husband.
Hardoi:

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly cut his wife's braid while she was at a beauty parlour to get her eyebrows done.

According to the police, the matter came to light when the woman's father, Radhakrishna, filed a dowry harassment complaint after the incident against her husband, Rampratap.

Radhakrishna said his daughter was married to Rampratap about a year ago. He alleged that since the marriage, his daughter had been continuously harassed by her in-laws for dowry, including demands for a refrigerator and cooler.

A week prior to the incident, Radhakrishna brought his daughter to his home.

"The situation escalated when, as alleged by the father, his son-in-law, Rampratap, arrived at the beauty parlour with three companions and cut his daughter's braid," said Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Prakash.

While the father claims the braid-cutting was linked to dowry harassment, locals suggest a different motive. According to locals, Rampratap was angered by his wife's visit to the beauty parlour to get her eyebrows done, which prompted his action.

Ravi added that the matter is being further investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttar Pradesh, Hardoi, Dowry Harassment
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now