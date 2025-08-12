In UP District's Zoom Meeting On Education, A Porn Disruption

An important online meeting to discuss facilities and other education-related issues in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district saw a strange disruption when someone joined using the link and played a porn video.

Chaired by District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, the 'e-Chaupal' on Zoom, held on August 7, was attended by block education officers, headmasters, teachers, journalists and some members of the public. People were sharing issues relating to school infrastructure and staffing, and discussions were being held on fixing them, when a participant under the name 'Jason Jr' shared his screen and played an obscene video.

The incident made many uncomfortable and the meeting was then called off.

Two days later, Block Education Officer Sudama Prasad filed a police complaint.

On Monday, Sadar Kotwali Station House Officer Satyendra Rai said an investigation is being carried out with the help of the cyber police. "The accused are being identified through technical means and action will be taken soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from Dharmendra Kumar Gupta)