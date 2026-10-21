'Wouldn't Welcome You Back': Ex-Boss' Message To Employee Who Left 2 Years Ago Viral

While most workplaces have toxic corporate stories, an ex-boss' email to a former employee has caught social media's attention for depicting the opposite. When the employee originally handed in their resignation to start something new, the boss said they were deeply skeptical, warning them that they were making a mistake. Two years later, after witnessing the worker thrive in the real world, the ex-boss reached out with a supportive message.

In the message, the boss detailed that they came across a LinkedIn post from the former worker, which left them equally surprised and impressed. Subsequently, they decided to reach out.

"Left my corporate job two years ago to pursue something of my own. My boss was not very convinced about my decision back then and told me I could always return if things didn't work out," the ex-employee said.

"Two years later, things have turned out better than I expected," they added.

Here's What The Message Read:

Hey

Hope you've been doing well!

I still remember the day you submitted your resignation. I was among the first to tell you that you were making a mistake and that the doors of this company would always be open if you ever wanted to come back.

A couple of days ago, I came across your LinkedIn post, and I must admit, I was surprised and impressed at the same time.

So I thought I would write to let you know that those doors are officially closed now :)

Not because we wouldn't welcome you back but because I hope you never have a reason to return.

Wishing you all the best. Keep growing!

Check The Post Here:

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community on Reddit

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As the post went viral, social media users congratulated the individual for making it big whilst lauding the boss for keeping his ego aside and praising their former worker.

"I hope you stay in touch with that gem of a person. Rare W in the corporate world," said one user, while another added: "Frikkin tears. Congratulations man. Keep succeeding."

A third commented: "I would say that's rare, high-integrity leadership. Unfortunately, most corporate managers weaponize departure anxiety and secretly root for alumni to stumble back into the safety net."

A fourth said: "Admitting they misjudged your ceiling and wanting you to outgrow their ecosystem entirely is genuine mentorship. Keep sprinting forward, never look back."