Woman Quits Over Cigarette Smoke At Workplace, Internet Debates Whether She Did The Right Thing

A woman's resignation email, in which she cited cigarette smoke as the reason for leaving her job, has sparked a debate online over smoking in and around workplaces and how second-hand smoke affects employees. Janhavi Chavada shared a screenshot of her resignation email on X, informing her employers that she was stepping down from her position, with August 25, 2026, as her last working day. She also explained that she had tried to adjust to the smell of cigarettes but eventually found it impossible to continue working in such an environment.

"I can't stand any cigarette smell. I tried to adjust as much as I could but couldn't," Janhavi wrote in the e-mail.

Along with the resignation note, Janhavi shared information highlighting the possible effects of tobacco smoke exposure. The information noted that even small amounts of cigarette smoke can irritate the airways and may trigger symptoms such as chest discomfort or tightness in some people.

See the post here:

Exposure can also irritate the nose, throat, and airways, while some individuals may experience tightening of the muscles surrounding the airways. Such irritation can contribute to muscle tension and increased sensitivity to physical sensations.

Her decision to quit over the issue quickly drew reactions online. While some users supported her choice to leave rather than continue tolerating something that made her uncomfortable, others questioned whether she should have first raised the matter with her management.

The discussion also brought attention to workplace smoking policies and the impact that cigarette smoke can have on people who do not smoke.

One user wrote, "I can relate to that. People even intentionally just ignore signs. I watch people just spit in front of a signboard that says, “Spitting here is prohibited. "They write this in all known languages to the residents. Still bugs me the things other people see as normal."

Another commented, "You made the right choice for your life, you are like the passive smoker inhaling all that smoke, you are more in danger than the one smoking."

A third said, "Bold move and a great one..! Offices in India needs to give up on this western culture and should work towards implementing no smoking and no alcohol policy inside workplace not even during breaks. No smoking, No alcohol in working hours. Go home and smoke up there after working hours."