Cab Driver Demands Rs 4,000 To Return Customer's Phone, Bengaluru Police Intervenes: 'Huge Respect To Them'

A routine business trip to Bengaluru turned into an ordeal for two professionals after a Rapido cab driver demanded an exorbitant Rs 4,000 fee to return their phone, which they had accidentally left in the car. In a social media post, one of the passengers detailed that they were in the city alongside their manager when they booked a Rapido to Yelahanka to try some local food, only for the latter to leave their phone in the car.

Upon realising the mistake at their destination, they contacted the driver. While the driver initially denied having the device, he later confessed to possessing it.

"We asked him to return it and offered to pay him something for the trouble. He said he was on another trip, so we suggested booking a Swiggy Genie pickup. He refused, saying he couldn't leave his cab at the office where he was waiting," they said.

However, the driver rejected every alternative, claiming he was locked into an upcoming high-value trip. He then demanded a flat fee of Rs 3,000 to deliver the phone, stating he would otherwise lose out on a Rs 4,000 fare.

"We were willing to compensate him reasonably, but Rs 3,000 was ridiculous. The way he spoke to us was rude, and every solution we suggested was rejected. This started around 1 PM. We waited until 4 PM, only to be told that he'd probably return the phone the next day."

Feeling lost, the passengers decided to visit the Chikkajala Police Station to seek help. Initially apprehensive, the two commuters were pleasantly surprised as the officers took prompt action.

"Honestly, we weren't sure what to expect, especially since we didn't speak Kannada. But the officers were incredibly helpful. One of them helped us communicate in Hindi, and they took the driver's details and contacted him directly," they said.

"The police initially asked him to bring the phone to the station and warned him that refusing to cooperate could lead to further action, including vehicle seizure."

After the officers scolded the driver, his attitude changed, and he called the passengers to hand over the phone. After a pickup was booked, which was only five km away, the two outsiders managed to retrieve the phone.

"But the real reason I'm sharing this is the police. The officers at Chikkajala were patient, helpful and genuinely willing to resolve our problem. They even helped us overcome the language barrier instead of sending us away," they said.

"Huge respect to the Chikkajala police. Sometimes, the people you least expect to help turn out to be the ones who help the most."

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As the post went viral, social media users lauded the police for being proactive and helping the passengers.

"Stories like these restore a bit of my faith in the cops in this city. Thank you for sharing," said one user, while another added: "Damn, I thought cops might ask for a bribe to get it done. Huge respect, including taking the complaint in Hindi."

A third commented: "This happened to me in New York. Since Uber doesn't directly share numbers, I had to go through their support to get my bellonging back, they charged 30-40$ fee, and the driver himself came and gave it back to me. So the charging part is probably standard but Rs 4,000? I doubt so."