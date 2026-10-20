Watch: Forest Officials Celebrate Elephant Calf Krishna's First Birthday At Bandhavgarh, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh showing forest officials and mahouts celebrating the first birthday of an elephant calf named Krishna has gone viral on social media. Born on October 16, 2025, to a mother elephant named Bandhi and a father named Ram, little Krishna was surprised by forest officials with an elaborate birthday treat featuring his favourite food items such as bananas, watermelon, gur (jaggery), and chapatis.

Prior to the grand feast, the forest officials kicked off the celebrations by giving Krishna a morning bath. The mahouts said Krishna thoroughly enjoyed taking a bath and subsequently rolling in the mud.

"Turning one in the wild! Happy first birthday (16 October) to our adorable elephant calf, Krishna!" the official Instagram handle of Bandhavgarh National Park captioned the accompanying video.

The forest officials looking after Krishna detailed that he was named by the state Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, who instantly fell in love with the little calf.

"This name" krishna" was given by our respected CM Dr Mohan Yadav sir. Today at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, little Krishna celebrated his special day with a customized, healthy "cake" made of fresh fruits, jaggery, and sugarcane. Watching his playful antics with his mother and caretakers has our hearts full!"

Check The Clip Here:

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the forest officials for looking after the elephants.

"You guys are so lucky to experience such a joyous year with Krishna. Happy birthday Krishna," said one user, while another added: "Look at the love they all have for Krishna. Wish you all the best little one."

A third commented: "The real connection we as humans are here to experience with other beautiful species of the divine creation! Happy Birthday, Lil Krishna. Your playful and curious energy is very vivacious."