Bengaluru Jail Official Arrested For Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Convict's Wife

A former Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison, who is now serving as a DIG in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, has been accused by the wife of a life convict of sexually exploiting her in return for allegedly helping secure her husband's release from prison. The DIG-level officer has now been arrested

The allegation against Sri Somashekar, who was serving as Chief Superintendent at the time, emerged during the police investigation into the release of convict Shankar A. in 2018 based on a forged Supreme Court order.

According to the police, during the examination of Shankar's wife, she alleged that Somashekar had sexually exploited her for the purpose of securing the release of her husband.

The allegation comes as police investigate how Shankar, who was serving a life sentence, managed to walk out of Bengaluru Central Prison on November 13, 2018, based on a purported Supreme Court order that investigators have found to be forged.

Police have alleged that a prison employee, Srikanth S, who was then working as an SDA in the Convict Prisoner Section, forged the purported Supreme Court order showing that Shankar had been granted release.

The police are now investigating the alleged role of Somashekar in facilitating Shankar's release, including the serious allegation made by the convict's wife.

Somashekar was taken into custody by the Parappana Agrahara police. Police said he had allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation and had concealed information relating to the case. He was subsequently produced before the court, which granted police custody for further interrogation.

Shankar had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fast Track Court-I in 2004 in a case registered at Chickpet Police Station. His sentence was subsequently upheld by the higher courts.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the forged order, Shankar's release and the allegations made against the former prison official.