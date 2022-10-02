Old Video Of Cyclists' Rescue Of A Drowning Deer Resurfaces Online

Picture shows cyclists rescuing the deer.

You must have come across various wild animal rescue operation videos on the internet. Despite the fact that animals are physically stronger than people, there are still some situations and places in this world where the brute creations lack the necessary ability to get rid of it. And to get rid of it, they do need human help.

One such video that has resurfaced on social media shows the rescue of a deer by a group of cyclists in Spain. This is an old video shared by Ismael Sirio Lopez Martin in September 2019 but going viral now. "Thank goodness! These bicyclists helped save a majestic deer," reads the caption of the post.

The incident took place on September 20, 2019 in Granada, Spain. The video was captured by a member named Blas Rosa Romero of the same cycling club. The Club Ciclista Huescar 1925 members were bicycling in the municipality of Huescar, Granada, when they noticed a deer trapped in water.

In the 62-second video clip, the five bicycles can be seen working together to seize the deer by the antlers. They can also be seen dragging it up enough to obtain a hoofhold and pushing it out of the water after a great struggle. As soon as the deer comes out of the water, it stumbles to its feet and escapes towards the neighbouring woods.

Since being shared, the video has amassed millions of views and thousands of likes. Internet users have swamped the post's comment area with numerous heartfelt comments. They thanked the cyclist group for saving the deer's life.

"Amazing rescue, thanks for stopping and rescuing the deer," wrote one user.

Another said, "Bless You for saving one of God's majestic creatures!"

According to local media sources, Granada lies in Spain's southern region, which saw significant rainfall and fatal flash flooding earlier this month.