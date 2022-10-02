Evacuees In Florida Rescue Drowning Baby Deer From Hurricane Ian Floodwaters

The group now intend to release the deer baby into the wild.

You must have come across various wild animal rescue operation videos and images on the internet. Despite the fact that animals are physically stronger than people, there are still some situations and places in this world where the brute creations lack the necessary ability to get rid of it. And to get rid of it, they do need human help.

In one such incident, a man in the United States recently stepped up to help wildlife when Hurricane Ian hit Florida earlier this week. Speaking to Wesh news, Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains.

Mr Fletcher, who lives off of University Boulevard, said that the baby deer was struggling to stay above water. He and his roommates then brought her onto their balcony to keep her safe.

When the group were evacuated from their apartment building, they then brought the deer with them to Lake Nona. They now intend to release the deer baby into the wild, Mr Fletcher said as per Wesh news.

Meanwhile, the deadly Hurricane Ian, which is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, has left a trail of devastation. Almost two million customers were without electricity in Florida, out of a total of more than 11 million, with southwestern areas of the state the hardest hit, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking website.

Earlier this week, a time-lapse video had also surfaced on the internet which captured how Fort Myers Beach was affected by storm surge and flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The video showed how heavy rains and powerful winds caused catastrophic damage in Florida. It also captured Fort Myers before and after the storm surge.