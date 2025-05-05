"Some Social Media Influencers Acting Against India": House Panel To Centre

A parliament panel has sought details from the Centre about action taken against some social media influencers and platforms allegedly "working against the interest of the country" following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

"Some social media influencers and social media platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country, which is likely to incite violence," wrote Parliament's Standing Committee on Information Technology to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.

The panel has requested the ministries to provide "contemplated action to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021".

The letter has been sent to the secretaries of the two ministries, who have been asked to furnish the information by May 8.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam's popular Baisaran valley, in the deadliest attack on civilians in recent times. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

After the attack, the government launched a sweeping crackdown on social media, banning more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading "provocative" content.

The banned platforms include the YouTube channels of Pakistani news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News.

The sites were blocked in India last week, with a message reading it was due to an "order from the government related to national security or public order".

The information ministry, in an advisory, called on journalists and social media users to "exercise utmost responsibility" while reporting on matters "concerning defence and other security related operations".