Influencer Urges PM Modi To Curb His Father's Sugar Consumption, Receives Wholesome Reply

A social media influencer's lighthearted appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb his father's sugar consumption has gone viral. In an Instagram reel captioned 'Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki' (Please reduce my father's sugar consumption), content creator Yuvraj Dua humorously explained that his father is such a devoted fan of the PM that he treats the leader's words as "instructions". Dua suggested that if the PM requested, his father might finally adopt healthier habits and give up sugar.

Charmed by the video's wit, PM Modi reshared the reel on his official Instagram account. Responding to the request, the Prime Minister wrote: "On Yuvraj's request, I urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake...be healthy, be happy."

In another story, PM Modi used the opportunity to highlight preventive healthcare, especially against obesity and urged citizens to focus on their well-being by eating healthy.

"Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then of course, there is the looming threat of obesity," PM Modi stated, adding: "Also, do make yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

In the now-viral clip, Dua pointed out that Prime Minister Modi is among the most followed leaders by Indian fathers, many of whom hold him in higher regard than even their own family members.

"People in India say sons cannot express their love towards their dads. But how can they when friends fare on third, family on second, and Modiji on first in the love ranking," Dua joked in the video.

After PM Modi reshared the video, Dua stated: "Surreal sa hogaya yeh toh. Kahan pohonch gayi video would never have thought" (This is surreal. Where has the video reached? I would never have thought).

Reacting to PM Modi sharing Dua's video, one of the users said, "Came to this reel from Modiji's story". Meanwhile, another added: "Your dad must be so proud of you that PM Modi shared your story. Keep going."

A third commented: "When your reel gets government approval. PM Modi shared it on his story. Congratulations bro."