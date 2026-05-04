After BJP's Historic Bengal Win, PM Modi's Big UP Election Prediction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, claiming that Akhilesh Yadav's party will face a similar fate that the Trinamool Congress experienced in the West Bengal Assembly Elections. In a historic mandate, the BJP is set to form the government in Bengal after trends showed that the party was leading in over 200 seats.

"The Samajwadi Party, which blocked women's reservation in Parliament, will also have to endure the outrage of the women of Uttar Pradesh. The anti-women Samajwadi Party will never be able to wash away its sins, no matter what it tries," Prime Minister Modi said at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

He accused the party of having an anti-women mindset and of aligning with parties such as the DMK, which he said "abuse" the people of Uttar Pradesh. He specifically highlighted the Samajwadi Party's position on the women's reservation bill, which failed the Lok Sabha test recently as opposition parties united against it.

"Today, we are witnessing another major shift in Indian politics. In the entire country, there is not a single state left where a Communist party is in power. Not even one. This is not merely a political shift; it is a shift in mindset. It shows the direction in which a developing India wants to move. Today's India seeks opportunity. It seeks development. It seeks trust, progress, and stability. Today's India demands a brand of politics that moves the nation forward," PM Modi said.

The remarks form part of the BJP's early positioning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. With 403 seats at stake, the election is expected to be a major test for both the ruling party in the state and the principal opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party.