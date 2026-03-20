Lifelong Mumbai Resident Impressed By Delhi: 'You Guys Are Underselling Your City'

The rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai remains one of India's longest-running urban debates. Mumbai is celebrated as the nation's financial capital, while New Delhi is defined by its profound historical significance and political power. Though residents of both defend their city with a protective fierceness, the debate may have tilted in Delhi's favour in recent times. In a now-viral Reddit post, a lifelong Mumbai resident who travelled to Delhi after 14 years said they were seriously 'humbled ' by the city and what it has to offer.

The Mumbaikar stated that Delhi residents may have been underselling their city to the country, highlighting the state-of-the-art infrastructure, especially the public transport system, its people and the value for money.

"Full disclosure, I've been a Mumbaikar my entire life. Born there, raised there, will probably die there. Mumbai is home and I say that with zero irony. But I'll be honest, for years I carried the classic Mumbai bias against Delhi," the user wrote.

"I was not prepared for what I walked into. First thing that hit me, the weather. Mumbai hasn't exactly been at its best lately, you don't want to know. I land in Delhi and it's just pleasant? I'm standing outside and actually comfortable? Already things were not going according to plan."

The user detailed that Delhi's cleanliness was also a major highlight, adding that the way the city was structured was quite different from Mumbai.

"And I'll say something here that I think doesn't get talked about enough, a big part of it is how Delhi is structured as a city. The poorer neighbourhoods are more separated from the upper-class pockets compared to Mumbai where everything is literally next to each other. Dharavi sits right next to Bandra."

The user highlighted that social media had created a narrative about Delhi being dirty and that they believed it for years before witnessing the reality.

"Now the infrastructure, this one genuinely stung as a Mumbaikar. Your metro is on a completely different level. It connects everything. Not just the major stations," the Mumbaikar said.

As for living, the Mumbai resident was impressed by how affordable the accommodation was in Delhi, which also came with a relatively large space.

"My friend's place in Gurgaon, one RK, 14,000 rupees. His one-room kitchen was probably the size of two Mumbai bedrooms. The first time a friend of mine came from Delhi to Mumbai and saw what people pay for a 200 sq ft box in Andheri he was visibly horrified. I thought he was being dramatic at the time. Standing in that Gurgaon apartment, I understood him completely."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, adding that the overall quality of life in Delhi was better

"Being a Delhiite and now living in Mumbai since 1 year, I can vouch for everything in this post, and it makes me want to make a switch and return to Delhi even more," said one user, while another added: "I always say this whenever I visit Mumbai."

A third commented: "I have been saying this to my friends for sooo long, NCR is way ahead of Mumbai and Pune."