Haryana Bank Manager With 100% Hearing Loss Finishes 130-km Everest Base Camp Trek: 'Dreams Don't Have Expiry Date'

Pradeep Mundeja, a bank manager from Karnal, Haryana, with 100 per cent hearing impairment, has caught social media's attention after completing the Everest Base Camp (5,364 metres). Exhibiting extraordinary grit and composure, Mundeja achieved the feat on October 13 after months of rigorous preparation and training for the arduous trek.

Mundeja, who works at Punjab National Bank (PNB), completed the 130 km trek despite facing various difficulties, including rugged mountain terrain, low oxygen levels, extreme cold, and a continuous gain in altitude.

"For me, this was much more than a trek. It was a dream I had carried for years and one that demanded preparation, discipline, physical endurance, mental resilience and the courage to keep moving forward, one step at a time," said Mundeja in a LinkedIn post,

The government employee detailed that he has been completely deaf since the age of seven. Despite the challenges life had thrown at him, Mundeja said he had managed to overcome them.

"The Himalayas tested us with steep climbs, long days, snow, cold and unpredictable weather. But they also gave us something priceless: friendship, camaraderie, humility and memories that will stay with us forever," he said.

"Dreams don't have an expiry date. With preparation, perseverance, and the willingness to take that first step, many seemingly impossible goals can become possible."

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PNB also celebrated the feat on its official Instagram account. Identifying Mundeja as the chief manager at its Circle Office in Karnal, the bank described the accomplishment as a proud moment for the PNB family.

"A proud moment for the PNB Parivar as Sh. Pardeep Mundeja, Chief Manager, Circle Office Karnal, successfully completes the Everest Base Camp (EBC) Trek and proudly hoists the PNB flag at Everest Base Camp (5,364 metres). His achievement reflects the spirit of resilience and the courage to turn ambitious dreams into reality," the bank said.