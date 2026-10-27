South Korean Politician Urges President To Play Call Of Duty Over North Korea Threat: 'Are We Prepared?'

A South Korean independent politician has urged President Lee Jae-myung to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, following the game's depiction of a North Korean invasion of South Korea. Stating the government must prepare for the worst-case scenario, Han Dong-hoon urged that the president to play the latest installment in the popular gaming franchise to experience firsthand "what kind of devastation unfolds" when defence preparedness falls short.

Han explained that the game begins with a scene where North Korea suddenly attacks South Korea, turning Seoul into a battlefield. Though the game conjured a fictional story, Han said North Korea's invasion in 1950 suggested that the enemy nation's military threat remains a reality even today.

"Some people worry that the game stirs up hostility towards North Korea. However, rather than frowning at the description of the south of North Korea, we need to pay attention to the questions posed by the game. If that day comes again, are we 'prepared'? he said.

"This question is directed at the security policy of the Lee Jae-myung administration. North Korea has even legalized the early use of nuclear weapons. Yet, the president referred to North Korea's nuclear weapons as "last line of defence". The pre-emptive transfer is being strongly pushed even before the full verification of the previous operation is complete."

Han said peace cannot be relied upon the goodwill of the other party. Instead, it requires preparing for the worst-case scenario.

"Peace is not maintained by vague hopes based on the goodwill of the other party. It can be maintained by thoroughly preparing for the worst-case scenario," he said.

"I hope that the landscape of Seoul, which has become a pile of rubble in the game, will remain virtual forever. I also recommend that the President try playing this game and experience firsthand what kind of crisis occurs when security preparedness is lacking. Security is not 'hope' but 'preparation,'" he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As the post went viral, one of the social media users said: "That's right. Just because we treat them with goodwill, North Korea doesn't respond in the same way. The more you see North Korea's antics, the clearer it becomes." Meanwhile, another added: "A government that is obsessed with begging for peace by relying on the enemy's army is terrifying and dangerous."

A third commented: "Security is the lifeline of our citizens. It's endless. Lee Jae-myung. A regime that can't even speak out against North Korea's weaknesses. I'm worried."