South Korea's Suneung Test, also known as the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is regarded as one of the toughest exams globally. To deter cheating, particularly due to the rise of AI tools, the government on Thursday (Nov 19) used its highest-level disaster alert system for the first time. The 10.5-second emergency siren blared at the maximum volume around 8:30 am, followed by two unannounced alerts at 2:21 pm and 2:57 pm. The plan appeared to have worked as well, with 22 students caught with the mobile phones on them during the exam, according to a report in Korea JoongAng Daily.

"An emergency alert sent at 8:30 a.m. led to the discovery of 22 smartphones across nine cities and provinces nationwide," Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said during a press briefing.

The students caught were referred to exam administrators to determine whether they also possessed other devices such as miniature cameras. If cheating involving such devices is confirmed, the ministry plans to take strict action, including filing criminal complaints on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means.

"So far, there have been no reports of the 22 students caught violating exam rules using advanced devices other than smartphones. We have also confirmed that the smartphone inspections did not delay the start of any exam sessions," Choi said.

The measure was necessitated after the top scorer on a national tax accountant exam admitted Sunday (Nov 15) to cheating with a miniature camera,

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What Is Suneung?

Held every November, Suneung is an intense, eight-hour-long test that plays a pivotal role in determining a student's future. It consists of five subjects: Korean, Mathematics, English, Korean History, and either Social Studies or Science. Over the years, the high-stakes test has drawn criticism for fueling a pervasive culture of cramming and rote memorisation among Korean youth.

On the day of the exam, the entire country takes steps to ensure students are not delayed in reaching the testing centres. The government and local authorities work to minimise traffic congestion, and companies are instructed to start work later than usual. Even the stock market delays its opening to accommodate the exam's significance.