Businesses and professionals should carry out a series of important checks before filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for 2026, particularly if they have completed a tax audit. Ensuring that the income tax return matches the tax audit report, checking TDS credits and verifying turnover figures are among the key steps taxpayers should not overlook.

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, the most important step is to ensure that the income tax return is consistent with the tax audit report in all material respects.

"The single most important check is that the income tax return agrees with the tax audit report in every material respect," Anandan said.

She explained that Form 3CD contains important details, including disallowances, TDS-related defaults, related-party transactions and other adjustments. These details must be correctly reflected in the income tax return.

1. Match the ITR with the tax audit report

The first step is to reconcile the income tax return with the tax audit report, particularly Form 3CD. Taxpayers should check whether all expenses disallowed in the audit report have been added back while calculating taxable income.

For instance, expenses disallowed under Section 40(a) due to TDS defaults and cash payments that attract disallowance under Section 40A(3) must be properly accounted for in the tax computation.

Anandan highlighted that businesses should not overlook any disallowance mentioned in the audit report while preparing their returns.

2. Reconcile turnover across financial and tax records

Businesses and professionals should compare their turnover and receipts across their books of accounts, tax audit reports, GST returns and Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS).

Any significant mismatch between these records could attract scrutiny from the Income Tax Department and lead to notices. Taxpayers should identify and explain differences before submitting their returns.

3. Check all TDS credits

Taxpayers should verify that all eligible Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits appearing in Form 26AS and AIS have been correctly claimed in their income tax returns.

They should also ensure that the income against which tax has been deducted is included in the return. Claiming TDS credit without reporting the corresponding income could result in inconsistencies.

4. Verify advance tax and self-assessment tax payments

Businesses and professionals should check whether all advance tax and self-assessment tax payments have been correctly reflected in their returns.

They should also verify the calculation of interest under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act, wherever applicable. Incorrect reporting of tax payments or interest can affect the final tax liability.

5. Select the correct ITR form and tax regime

Choosing the appropriate ITR form is another important step. Taxpayers should ensure that the form selected is suitable for their income sources and applicable reporting requirements.

They should also check whether the correct tax regime has been selected before filing the return, as this can affect their tax liability and eligibility for deductions and exemptions.

6. Check depreciation and brought-forward losses

Businesses should verify that depreciation has been calculated correctly and that eligible brought-forward losses have been accurately reported.

Any errors in these figures could affect the current year's taxable income as well as the benefits available in subsequent assessment years.

7. Verify MAT and AMT credits

Companies and eligible taxpayers should also check whether their Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) credits have been correctly reported and carried forward, wherever applicable.

Incorrect reporting could affect the availability of these credits in future years.

Consistency is key while filing ITR

Anandan stressed that businesses and professionals should focus on consistency across their financial statements, tax audit reports and income tax returns.

"The theme throughout is consistency: the return should tell the same story as the audited financials," she said.

With several financial and tax records required to be cross-checked, completing these post-audit checks before filing can help taxpayers reduce reporting errors, avoid discrepancies and minimise the risk of receiving income tax notices.