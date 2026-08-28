ITR Filed On Time But Got A Tax Notice? Here's What It Means

If you have filed your ITR on time but still receive a notice from the Income Tax Department, there is no need to panic. An income tax notice does not always mean a fine or major action. In many cases, notices are sent because of a mismatch in information, differences in tax data or a need for certain documents. The important thing is to understand why the notice was sent, which section it mentions and what information has been asked for.

Here are eight types of income tax notices that taxpayers may receive after filing their ITR and what they mean.

Section 143(1)(a): Notice For Discrepancy In ITR

A notice under Section 143(1)(a) may be sent when the Income Tax Department finds a difference between the deductions, tax credit or other information in your ITR and the information available with the department. In such a case, carefully match your ITR with your tax records. If you do not agree with the discrepancy, submit an online reply with the required documents within the given time.

Section 139(9): Defective Or Incomplete ITR

A notice under Section 139(9) can be received if important information is missing from your ITR, there is an error, or some details are incomplete.

Section 142(1): Notice Seeking Information Or Documents

This notice can be sent when the assessing officer needs more information, documents or clarification related to your income.

It can also be sent to people who were required to file an ITR but did not file their return.

Section 143(2): Scrutiny Of ITR

If your ITR is selected for scrutiny, you may receive a notice under Section 143(2). The department can check your income, deductions, exemptions, and other claims mentioned in the return. You should answer the questions asked in the notice correctly and submit the required supporting documents.

Section 148: Income Left Out Of Assessment

A notice under Section 148 can be sent if the Income Tax Officer feels that some income was not properly assessed or was left out of the assessment. In such a case, read the notice carefully, file the ITR as required, and provide a complete reply.

Section 245: Refund Adjustment Against Old Tax Dues

If you have tax dues from another assessment year, the Income Tax Department may propose to adjust your refund against those dues.

If the demand is correct, you can accept the adjustment. If you have already paid the tax or there is a dispute regarding the demand, you should reply online with the necessary documents.

Section 154: Correction Of An Error

Section 154 is used to correct a glaring error appearing in the record. This may include a calculation mistake or another error. If you do not agree with the department's correction, you can file an objection by giving the reasons and supporting evidence.

Section 263: Re-examination Of Assessment Order

If the department feels that an assessment order is wrong, the process of changing or revising that order can be started under Section 263.

Chartered Accountant On Tax Notices

According to CA Sajal Singh, most notices happen because the income or TDS mentioned in the ITR does not match the department's records in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Form 26AS.

He explained that Section 143(1) is an intimation that gives a routine processing summary showing a match or mismatch between the filed return and the department's computation.

Section 139(9) refers to a defective return, which means the ITR has errors, missing details or mismatched data fields.

Section 143(2) is a scrutiny notice under which the return is selected for a detailed examination of income, exemptions or deductions.

Section 156 is a notice of demand showing unpaid tax, interest, or penalties.

Singh also advised taxpayers to first check the authenticity of the notice on the official e-filing portal, understand the reason and deadline, keep the required documents ready, and submit the reply online before the deadline.

Don't Ignore An Income Tax Notice

Receiving an income tax notice does not always mean that you will face a fine or a major problem. Many notices are generated to match or clarify information. The important thing is to not ignore the notice, not panic and respond correctly within the given time.