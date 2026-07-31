Pune-Based CA Earns Rs 12 Lakh By Filing Income Tax Returns, Viral Post Claims

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline approaches for individuals and salaried employees, a viral post has highlighted the significant earning potential for chartered accountants (CAs) during the filing season. Shared by a user named Paritosh Sharma, the post claims that a Pune-based CA had generated approximately Rs 12 lakh in a few days by serving 400 clients.

Sharma said the CA, who is his friend, was charging as much as Rs 3,000 per client during the ITR season, making a bank. As demand increased, he even hired two interns to manage the workload.

"Friend of mine in Pune is a CA who helps people in his network file their ITRs. He started just three years ago. Today, he has around 400 clients," Sharma said on X (formerly Twitter).

"He charges Rs 3,000 per client during the ITR season, making around Rs 12 lakh in just a few days. He has even hired two interns to handle the workload."

Sharma highlighted that as his friend's network grew, the clients returned to him for other business needs, further expanding his portfolio.

"As his network grew, clients also started approaching him for business registrations, accounting, and other compliance work. Today, he's making more from his practice than from his full-time job. Crazy how much money a skill can make when combined with trust and a strong network."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users were impressed by the figure while others raised concerns about mental exhaustion, 24/7 client demands, and payment delays.

"He has earned that knowledge and not bought it," said one user while another added: "Nowadays, all CAs ask for Rs 10,000 atleast."

A third commented: "400 clients who never pay on time; some take a year to pay. Technically, these numbers look good only for calculations."

A fourth said: "What about mental health? You need to pick calls 24x7. No one listens to your intern; everyone wants to speak with you only. A job with flexible hours is much better than practice unless you are passionate about it."