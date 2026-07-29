How To File Your ITR For AY 2026-27: Step-By-Step Guide For Online Mode

With the July 31 Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline days away, taxpayers should file immediately to avoid potential website crashes from heavy traffic. Submitting your tax return fulfills a legal duty and simplifies future financial goals, including loan, visa, and credit card approvals. Financial experts strongly recommend cross-checking your financial data early. This proactive step is the most effective way to ensure an accurate, error-free submission while completely avoiding late-filing penalties.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the ITR filing process online through the official Income Tax e-filing portal.

How to File ITR Online (Through the Income Tax Portal)

Log In to the Portal

Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in and log in using your PAN (as user ID) and password.

Navigate to the ITR Filing Section

Click on 'e-File' > 'Income Tax Returns' > 'File Income Tax Return'

Select 'AY 2026-27' for filing FY 2025-26 returns and select the online mode, then click 'Continue'.

Choose the correct ITR form

ITR-1: Salaried individuals with basic income sources

ITR-2: Individuals with capital gains, foreign assets or multiple house properties

ITR-3: Individuals with business or professional income

ITR-4: Taxpayers opting for presumptive taxation

State Reason for Filing

Select the applicable reason:

Taxable income exceeds the basic exemption limit. Filing is mandatory due to specific criteria. Other applicable reasons.

Review and Confirm Information

Your personal and financial details will mostly be pre-filled. Check:

PAN, Aadhaar, and bank details Salary and income details (auto-fetched from Form 16 and Form 26AS). Deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, etc. Validate all entries before proceeding.

Pay Tax Dues and Submit

If there's any outstanding tax liability, pay it. Review the summary, confirm, and submit the return.

E-Verify Your Return

You must e-verify the return within 30 days to complete the filing. Choose from: