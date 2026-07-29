How To File Your ITR For AY 2026-27: Step-By-Step Guide For Online Mode

- File your Income Tax Return before July 31 to avoid website crashes from heavy traffic
- Use https://www.incometax.gov.in and log in with PAN and password to start filing
- Select the correct ITR form based on your income source and financial profile
With the July 31 Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline days away, taxpayers should file immediately to avoid potential website crashes from heavy traffic. Submitting your tax return fulfills a legal duty and simplifies future financial goals, including loan, visa, and credit card approvals. Financial experts strongly recommend cross-checking your financial data early. This proactive step is the most effective way to ensure an accurate, error-free submission while completely avoiding late-filing penalties.
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the ITR filing process online through the official Income Tax e-filing portal.
How to File ITR Online (Through the Income Tax Portal)
- Log In to the Portal
Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in and log in using your PAN (as user ID) and password.
- Navigate to the ITR Filing Section
Click on 'e-File' > 'Income Tax Returns' > 'File Income Tax Return'
Select 'AY 2026-27' for filing FY 2025-26 returns and select the online mode, then click 'Continue'.
- Choose the correct ITR form
ITR-1: Salaried individuals with basic income sources
ITR-2: Individuals with capital gains, foreign assets or multiple house properties
ITR-3: Individuals with business or professional income
ITR-4: Taxpayers opting for presumptive taxation
- State Reason for Filing
Select the applicable reason:
- Taxable income exceeds the basic exemption limit.
- Filing is mandatory due to specific criteria.
- Other applicable reasons.
- Review and Confirm Information
Your personal and financial details will mostly be pre-filled. Check:
- PAN, Aadhaar, and bank details
- Salary and income details (auto-fetched from Form 16 and Form 26AS).
- Deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, etc. Validate all entries before proceeding.
- Pay Tax Dues and Submit
If there's any outstanding tax liability, pay it. Review the summary, confirm, and submit the return.
- E-Verify Your Return
You must e-verify the return within 30 days to complete the filing. Choose from:
- Aadhaar OTP
- Net banking
- Electronic Verification Code (EVC)
- Or send a signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru
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