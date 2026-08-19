'Instagram, YouTube Earnings Not Tax-Free': Content Creators Face August 31 Deadline

Income Tax Return 2025-26: For many creators, the money does not come from one place. A YouTuber may earn from AdSense. An Instagram creator may get paid for a brand deal. There could be affiliate commissions, memberships, Super Chats, platform payouts and even money from selling merchandise.

It may look like several small income streams. For the Income Tax Department, however, it is all income that needs to be accounted for.

With the August 31 ITR deadline approaching, creators earning regularly from social media need to get their books in order. For FY 2025-26, the August 31 deadline applies to taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are not required to be audited.

Instagram, YouTube Earnings Are Not Tax-Free

The rise of the creator economy has blurred the line between a hobby and a profession. Someone posting videos after work may earn a little money on the side. But when content creation becomes a regular activity and a major source of income, the earnings are generally treated as profits and gains from business or profession.

This can cover YouTube advertising revenue, Instagram brand collaborations, affiliate commissions, fan contributions, memberships, Super Chats, merchandise and digital products. The tax is then calculated according to the applicable income-tax rules and slab rates.

This is where many creators could run into trouble. They may remember the big brand cheque. But forget the smaller affiliate payment. Or a platform payout received in a different month. Or a product received from a brand that has tax implications.

Arvind Kharra, Founder & CEO, Tech Master, said creator income has changed dramatically. "Creator income has moved well beyond a single YouTube AdSense payment or one Instagram brand deal," Kharra said. He pointed out that creators can have four or five income sources in a single month, including AdSense, brand collaborations, affiliate links and platform payouts.

The problem is not necessarily earning the money. It is keeping track of it. Different platforms can pay at different times and in different formats. That makes it easier for a creator to miss an income stream while filing the return.

Kharra said the August 31 deadline is particularly important because it applies to individuals with business or professional income who are not subject to audit.

"For creators managing this alongside content itself, this isn't a marginal compliance note -- it's central to how the ecosystem needs to operate," he said. His advice is simple: treat content creation like a business.

Creators who maintain proper books and track income consistently are not just reducing the risk of tax problems. They are also building financial records that can help when dealing with brands, lenders and potential investors.

Which ITR Should Creators Use?

The answer depends on how the creator's income is structured.

For eligible taxpayers with business or professional income, ITR-4 can be used under the presumptive taxation scheme, subject to the applicable conditions. Others may need to file ITR-3. The Income Tax Department confirms that ITR-3 covers individuals and HUFs with income from business or profession who are not eligible for ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4.

Some eligible creators may also consider presumptive taxation under Section 44AD. Under the scheme, eligible businesses can generally declare 6 per cent of eligible digital receipts as presumptive income, subject to the rules and conditions of the section.

This is one area where creators should not simply copy what another influencer is doing. The correct ITR depends on the individual's income, business structure and eligibility.

CA Mrinal Mehta, Treasurer, Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS), said, "Influencer earnings from brand collaborations, AdSense, and affiliate commissions are taxable as business or profession income, not casual receipts. Freebies retained, whether a phone or a sponsored holiday, are taxable under Section 28(iv), with the brand deducting 10% TDS under Section 194R. Costs actually incurred equipment, editing software, internet, travel, etc. are deductible, but only if documented; depreciation applies to gear. Eligible taxpayers may find Section 44AD / 44ADA presumptive taxation simpler."

What About GST And TDS?

Income tax is not the only compliance issue. Creators may also have GST and TDS obligations depending on their income and the nature of the services they provide.

GST registration generally kicks in once aggregate annual turnover crosses Rs 20 lakh, with a lower threshold of Rs 10 lakh in certain special category states. There can also be specific rules for services provided to overseas clients.

TDS can also come into play. For professional services, payments from brands can attract TDS once the relevant threshold is crossed. Certain benefits or free products received by creators can also have tax implications under Section 194R, subject to the applicable conditions.

Mehta added, "Before August 31, 2026, creators should reconcile AIS and Form 26AS against actual receipts, especially foreign AdSense credits, and file ITR-3 or ITR-4. GST registration applies beyond Rs 20 lakh."

YouTube's New View Count Adds Another Twist

Meanwhile, there is another change creators are watching closely. YouTube is changing how it counts views. From August 24, a view will be counted when a video starts playing, bringing the metric closer to the way platforms such as Instagram and TikTok count views.

This could make view numbers rise faster. But there is an important catch. The change does not mean creators will automatically earn more money. YouTube will continue using its existing "engaged views" metric for earnings and YouTube Partner Programme eligibility.