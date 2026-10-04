Mumbai Content Creator Hits 5 Lakh Instagram Followers, Father's Heartfelt Reaction Wins The Internet

A Mumbai content creator's milestone of reaching 5 lakh Instagram followers became even more special after her father's heartwarming reaction went viral online. In a video shared on Instagram, Urwashi Palandurkar asks her father to open her profile on his phone. As he looks at the page, he notices that her follower count has crossed 500,000.

He immediately breaks into a smile, hugs his daughter and celebrates her achievement. He also thanks the people who have supported her journey and praises her talent. He then sets her next goal at 1 million followers.

Urwashi later celebrates the milestone by cutting a cake and thanking her followers for helping her reach the achievement. Sharing the video, she also looked back at how her content creation journey began. She recalled filming videos on her terrace and spending hours editing them as she slowly built an audience. Urvashi also remembered being stuck at 99,000 followers for several weeks before finally reaching the 1 lakh mark.

"I remember how I started creating videos on my terrace, then hitting small milestones, editing for hours and hours and what not. This page is one thing I poured my all heart and soul in with full honesty, love and passion, and seeing this number today makes me so overwhelmed. I remember being stuck at 99K for so many weeks and finally hitting 100K… and today WE ARE AT 500K OMGGGG. Thank you so, so much to each and every one of you who stood by me throughout this journey," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video has received congratulatory messages from viewers, with many saying they were especially touched by her father's enthusiastic reaction to his daughter's success. One user wrote, "We are not just proud of you, but we are also proud of your father... you are lucky to have him... he is actually a hero who is on your side."

Another commented, "Just look at the smile and happiness at your dad's face. He's so proud of you." A third said, "Amazing daughter with extra amazing father."