Watch: Father's Bizarre Trick To Stop Daughter From Eating Junk Food Sparks Debate Over Parenting

A father's unusual attempt to stop his daughter from eating junk food has sparked a debate on social media, with users divided over whether frightening a child is an appropriate way to teach healthy habits. In a video shared on Instagram by user Archana Singh, the father is seen conducting what appears to be a fake ultrasound of his daughter's stomach. He uses a computer mouse connected to a laptop as a makeshift scanner, moving it across the child's belly.

The laptop screen appears to show worms inside her stomach, suggesting that they were caused by eating junk food. The child soon becomes frightened and starts crying before running to her mother for comfort. She then promises to stop eating junk food.

"A father's fake ultrasound cured her daughter's junk food habit in one go," a text on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

The clip has divided viewers. Some saw the prank as an unusual but potentially effective way of encouraging children to avoid unhealthy food. Others questioned whether deliberately frightening a child was the right approach. Several users criticised the father for making his daughter cry, while others said such tactics could have a lasting emotional impact on children.

One user wrote, "It's funny and very innocent, but let's always remember that adults are the ones responsible for what they give to their children." Another commented, "And then we are surprised when children start lying and deceiving others by telling white lies. I wonder where they learned it from?"

The debate comes shortly after another video went viral over a similarly frightening attempt to discourage children from an unhealthy habit. At a school in Khatima, Uttarakhand, an activity aimed at warning students about excessive smartphone use reportedly left several children terrified.

The activity was organised at Adarsh India Montessori School in Biria Majhola, in Udham Singh Nagar district. As part of the exercise, one child was reportedly made to wear bandages over his eyes, with red-coloured liquid applied around them to make it appear as though he had suffered a serious eye injury. The child then reportedly told his classmates that excessive mobile phone use had damaged his eyes and that doctors had removed them.

The claim frightened several students, who were seen crying and screaming in a video that circulated on social media. Some children subsequently promised that they would stop using mobile phones.