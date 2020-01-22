Sikkim State Lottery Results For Morning Draw Released. Details Here

Sikkim Lottery live: The Sikkim lottery results are on the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (January 22) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 53C 16646. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 16646 (remaining all serials).

Dear Cherished Morning lottery of Sikkim Lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

