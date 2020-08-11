Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result For SS 222 Soon

Kerala lottery results for SS 222 Sthree Sakthi will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi lottery results for SS 222 draw will be released today evening. The Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will conduct the draw at Thiruvananthapuram for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh. The Sthree Sakthi results also carries a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. The Kerala lottery result winners will also awarded several other prizes including Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. The Sthree Sakthi results will be released for various series like SN, SO, SP, SR, ST, SU, SV, SW, SX, SY and SZ. The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery had released the Nirmal lottery results on Friday. Next draw of Kerala State Lotteries, after today's Sthree Sakthi lottery results, will be done on Thursday with Karunya Plus lottery followed by Karunya lottery on Saturday.

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi draw will be released online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result direct link

A Sthree Sakthi lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Sthree Sakthi lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Sthree Sakthi lottery result from next page open

The tickets are sold by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell Karunya Plus lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Kerala State Lotteries has also started the sales of Onam bumber 2020. The Onam bumber carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 300.

