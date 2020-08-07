Kerala Lottery Result NR 185 Nirmal Lotteries Soon For Rs 70 Lakh. Details Here

Kerala lottery result NR 185: Nirmal lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result NR 185: The Directorate Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Nirmal Lottery results today. The Kerala lottery results for Friday lottery draw will be released online in the evening. The NR 185 Kerala lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 and it has an offer of Rs 70 lakh for the first prize. The Nirmal lottery also carries various other prizes including a second prize of Rs 10 lakh and a third prize worth Rs 12 lakh. This third prize of Nirmal lottery result will be distributed to 12 ticket holders after the draw. The Nirmal lottery result for tickets NR 185 will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Nirmal lottery results will be released for series NN, NO, NP, NR, NS, NT, NU, NV, NW, NX, NY and NZ.

The next lottery draw from Kerala lotteries will be held on Tuesday for Sthree Sakthi lottery. This week, the Kerala State Lotteries will not announce results for weekly lotteries like Karunya and Pournami.

The Kerala State Lotteries had recently concluded the draw for Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery which carried a first prize of Rs 5 crore which was awarded to a ticket sold in Ernakulam district.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Nirmal lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Nirmal lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Nirmal lottery result from next page open

The tickets are sold by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Kerala State Lotteries has also started the sales of Onam bumber 2020. The Onam bumber carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the tickets are sold for Rs 300.

Click here for more lottery results news