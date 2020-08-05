Akashaya Lottery Result For AK 457 From Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery result list and Akshaya lottery result chart will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: The Directorate of State Lotteries of Kerala government will conduct the draw for AK 457 Akshaya lottery results today evening. The Akshaya lottery results will be released for a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and this is the second weekly lottery draw of this week from the Kerala Government lottery directorate after it cut down the number of weekly lotteries to three. The Kerala lottery result for the Monsoon bumper lottery was released yesterday and the first prize was awarded to ticket number MD 240331. This week, the Kerala State Lotteries will conduct draw for one more weekly lottery; Nirmal. The WIN WIN lottery result of this week was released online on Monday. The Kerala lottery result list and Akshaya lottery result chart will be available on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala State Lotteries' Akashaya lottery result

(Check your Akshaya lottery results from the link provided above. the Kerala lottery result for AK 457 tickets will be released online after 4.30 pm today. The results will be published on a pdf file on the link given above.)

The Akshaya lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40 by the Directorate. The tickets are being sold in following series this week: AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG, AH, AJ, AK, AL and AM.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Akshaya lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Akshaya lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Akshaya lottery result from next page open

WIN WIN lottery result also carries a second prize of Rs 5 lakh this week. A third prize worth Rs 12 lakh will be awarded to 12 winners.

The tickets are sold by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell Nirmal lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Kerala State Lotteries is also selling the Kerala Monsoon bumper tickets currently. The Kerala lottery result of Monsoon bumper will be declared on August 4 after the draw, which will begin at 3.00 pm. The draw process of Kerala Monsoon bumper will be broadcast on major Malayalam television channels.

Click here for more lottery news