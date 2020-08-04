Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result For Rs 5 Crore Today: Live Updates

Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery result 2020: The results will be released at keralalotteries.com

Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery result 2020: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, a government enterprises run by the Southern Indian state, will release the Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery result today afternoon. The Kerala lottery result will be released after a draw which is scheduled to start from 3.00 pm today. First prize of Kerala Monsoon lottery result 2020 is Rs 5 crore. This annual lottery from Kerala State Lotteries also carries a second prize worth Rs 40 lakh, which will be given to four Monsoon bumper ticket holders. Kerala private television studios like Kaumudi, Jeevan, Kairali and Jaihind will be broadcasting the Monsoon draw live today from afternoon. The Kerala Monsoon lottery tickets were sold for Rs 200 by various registered lottery agencies across the state. A cumulative result of Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery draw will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries.

Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery result 2020: LIVE Updates

Aug 04, 2020 13:43 (IST) Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery prize details

First prize: Rs 5 crore Second prize: Rs 40 lakh (will be given to 4 tickets) Third prize: Rs 16 lakh (will be given to 8 tickets) Fourth prize: Rs 36 lakh (will be given to 36 tickets)