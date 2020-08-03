Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result For BR 74 Soon. Details Here

Kerala Monsoon bumper result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result 2020: Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery results will be released on Tuesday. The Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the draw for Kerala Monsoon lottery (for BR 74) at 3 pm on August 4, a statement from the Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, said. The Kerala Monsoon lottery bumper, which carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore, is being sold for Rs 200. The Monsoon bumper results will be released after the draw which will be live broadcast on Malayalam news channels. The Kerala lottery result for Monsoon bumper will also be released on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries after the completion of the draw. The Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala lottery result for WIN WIN weekly scheme was released on Monday. The Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the Akshaya lottery results on Wednesday.

Earlier, the draw for Kerala Monsoon bumper was scheduled to be held in July. The lottery process of this yearly bumper was rescheduled due to the precautionary measures taken by the government to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Before this, the Kerala Lotteries had released the summer bumper results in June. First prize of Rs 6 crores of Kerala Summer bumper lottery was awarded to a ticket sold in Palakkad.

Kerala Monsoon result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala bumper results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, click on the Kerala Monsoon bumper result link and check your results

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes. The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh currently.

In a related development recently, the Kerala State Lotteries announced that it will be holding three draws from this week onwards.

With its plan to conduct Kerala lottery draw in alternate days, out of the total seven weekly lotteries, the Directorate of State Lotteries will be organising Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays.

"Kearla Lotteries will conduct weekly draws in alternate day from next week. The draws will be held for Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries told NDTV.

"Next week, WIN WIN on Monday, Akshaya on Wednesday and Nirmal on Friday draw will be held," he added.

This new sequence has been kept for July and August. The Kerala Lotteries has cancelled the Pournami scheme till December end. So that, there will be no draw on Sundays.

The Directorate has decided to distribute 48 lakh tickets of all lotteries.

Draw for another bumper lottery of the season, Punjab Government's Rakhi Bumper, will be held on August 20. The Rakhi Bumper lottery tickets are available now for sale and the tickets are sold for Rs 250. The draw will be held for only sold tickets, an official statement from the Punjab State Lotteries said. The statement has also said the Rakhi Bumper tickets are getting huge response from the market now. A total of Rs 5.78 crore worth prizes will be awarded through the Punjab Lotteries' Rakhi Bumper tickets.