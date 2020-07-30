Punjab Rakhi Bumper Draw On August 20. Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize

Punjab Rakhi Bumper: Punjab Lotteries' result will be released online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Punjab Government's Rakhi Bumper draw will be held on August 20. The Rakhi Bumper lottery tickets are available now for sale and the tickets are sold for Rs 250. The draw will be held for only sold tickets, an official statement from the Punjab State Lotteries said. The statement has also said the Rakhi Bumper tickets are getting huge response from the market now. A total of Rs 5.78 crore worth prizes will be awarded through the Punjab Lotteries' Rakhi Bumper tickets.

"Punjab Government's Rakhi Bumper has become a thread of hope for many across the country. It gives an opportunity to become crorepati overnight. Punjab State Lotteries Department has launched Rakhi Bumper-2020, which are getting huge response from the market," the statement said.

An official spokesperson of the Lotteries Department said that first prize of Rakhi Bumper-2020 is Rs 1.5 crore, which would be given out of sold tickets only.

"Second five prizes are Rs.10 lakh each and third twenty prizes are Rs 2.5 lakh each. Apart from this, there are many other attractive prizes in the Rakhi Bumper," the official said.

The spokesperson said that the price of a ticket of the Rakhi Bumper is Rs. 250 and the draw will be held on August 20, 2020.

He further said that Punjab State Lottery Bumpers are popular not only in the state but all over the country due to its transparent and fair draw system. The spokesperson also urged to the ticket buyers to verify the Punjab Government's logo on the ticket before buying.

The Punjab State Lotteries' result will be released online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

At present the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is running six Bumper Schemes in a year for which the draws are conducted on important festivals. In addition to this the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is also starting a Monthly Lottery Scheme for which the draw would be conducted every month. More Lottery Products or Schemes such as Weekly Lottery Schemes are also in pipeline, an official statement said.

Click here for more lottery results news

