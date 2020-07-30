Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery In August. Rs 5 Crore Is First Prize

Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery draw will be held in August. The Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the draw for Kerala Monsoon lottery (for BR 74) which carries a first prize of Rs 5 crore at 3 pm on August 4. The Kerala Monsoon lottery bumper tickets are sold for Rs 200. The draw for Monsoon lottery will be held live on Malayalam news channels and the results are expected to be released on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Before this, the Kerala Lotteries had released the summer bumper results in June. First prize of Rs 6 crores of Kerala Summer bumper lottery was awarded to a ticket sold in Palakkad.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes. The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh currently.

In a related development recently, the Kerala State Lotteries announced that it will be holding three draws from this week onwards.

With its plan to conduct Kerala lottery draw in alternate days, out of the total seven weekly lotteries, the Directorate of State Lotteries will be organising Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays.

The Kerala lottery results for this week's Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released online on Tuesday evening.

"Kearla Lotteries will conduct weekly draws in alternate day from next week. The draws will be held for Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries told NDTV.

"Next week, WIN WIN on Monday, Akshaya on Wednesday and Nirmal on Friday draw will be held," he added.

This new sequence has been kept for July and August. The Kerala Lotteries has cancelled the Pournami scheme till December end. So that, there will be no draw on Sundays.

The Directorate has decided to distribute 48 lakh tickets of all lotteries.

Kerala State Lotteries released the Karunya Plus lottery results today.

